Next generation steps into the ring at 68th annual Easter Beef Show

Ryan Boswall, 20, will be stepping into the ring for the first time with his own steer at the 68th annual Easter Beef Show and Sale at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

He's part of the next generation of competitors that organizers say is bringing new life to the Island institution.

The traditional two-day event in Charlottetown consists of a show on Thursday, when judges decide which cattle are the best, and a sale on Friday, when the cattle are sold to local buyers at auction.

Boswall doesn't fit the usual 4-H profile, where members usually start at the age of nine.

He grew up coming to this show, but this is his first year in 4-H —and with a steer of his own.

Ryan Boswall is looking forward to his rookie appearance, with Rookie. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"I've been here probably as long as I could walk but never had my own animal," Boswall said.

"This year I finally said enough's enough and I bought my own steer."

Rookie appearance

Boswall bought the steer, aptly named Rookie, from his grandparents and uncle.

He paid $1,600 for the animal, money he's hoping to recoup at the sale.

"If things go right and you place high enough, I'm just looking to get back what I put into him," Boswall said.

"It's more so about the experience than anything."

Blair Campbell says, for the industry, the show and sale demonstrates that P.E.I. is one of the best provinces for cattle. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"Obviously I'm pretty nervous because it's my first show with my own animal in the ring so I'm nervous but also very excited," Boswall said.

Boswall predicts the numbers at the Easter Beef Show will continue to grow.

"Definitely a lot of the younger kids, a lot of the younger 4-Hers look up to older people like myself," Boswall said.

"I know my brothers will be definitely interested in being here next year so there's two more animals. I think you'll see it get a lot more popular in the next few years."

Carry on tradition

Blair Campbell is happy to see several first-time competitors at this year's show.

The president of the Easter Beef Show and Sale says the number of steers is up slightly this year and the numbers have been steady.

Campbell says a lot of the farmers get 'really competitive' at the annual show and sale. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"With the younger generation coming on now there seems to be a lot of interest," said Blair Campbell.

"It's all about the kids really and they're going to carry on this tradition for the next 10, 20 years hopefully."

Campbell says the show is an annual highlight for the Island's agricultural community.

Campbell says the show is an annual highlight for the Island's agricultural community. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"It's for the farmers, they can bring in their top quality beef, a lot of the farmers get really competitive," Campbell said.

"For the industry, it shows that P.E.I. is one of the best provinces for cattle and growing cattle and finishing cattle. It puts us out there and everybody sees that."

Competitors spend hours preparing their steers for competition before the show begins. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

At the 2018 Easter Beef Sale, a 14-month-old, 1,306 pound Hereford named Pius was sold to Red Shores and MacQuarrie's Meats for $8.25 per pound. That price beat the 2017 price of $7.30 per pound.

