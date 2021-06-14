Consultant hired to review complaints of homophobia at East Wiltshire school

P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch has contracted a third-party diversity and inclusion consultant to review complaints of homophobia at a Pride event at East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall last Thursday.

Norbert Carpenter, director of the PSB, said the consultant will provide recommendations not only for East Wiltshire but for the entire school system.

Some students were reportedly harassed and bullied during the Pride event.

Carpenter met with staff and teachers Monday morning. He said staff did intervene during the Pride event and some students were disciplined when administration became aware of what was happening.

"Some things can be organized beneath the nose of educators," he said.

We have been assured anything that was brought to the attention of the administration was dealt with. — Norbert Carpenter

"However, we have been assured anything that was brought to the attention of the administration was dealt with and it should be shut down immediately because it's not right, there's no place for that ... and I think efforts were made to shut it down, but, as we know, things unfolded over the days following Thursday."

Carpenter said it's possible some students may face more repercussions after the review at the school is complete. He said students should never feel unsafe, and the PSB is committed to ensuring schools are a positive place where students can learn and thrive.

'We have to help them learn'

"With 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-year-old students, we do need to educate," Carpenter said. "Students do make mistakes, we have to help them learn, we have to educate them to do better and be more accepting and tolerant."

There's no clear timeline on how long the review will take.

Carpenter said students and staff at East Wiltshire are proud of their school and the incident was upsetting to many.

"They don't want their school to be tarnished, either. There are lots of positive things about East Wiltshire school."

On Monday, dozens of people showed up at the school waving Pride flags in support of LGBTQ community.

More from CBC P.E.I.