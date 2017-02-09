East Prince Seniors Initiative disbanding due to lack of funding

The East Prince Seniors Initiative (EPSI) is ceasing operations as of June 30 after a major funding cut by the City of Summerside.

The non-profit's work includes a support group for grandparents, computer training for seniors, participating in the reading pal program in schools and connecting seniors to services they might need.

Don Anderson, member of the EPSI board, said the decision to close is disappointing. EPSI has been serving seniors in Summerside for 10 years — the last seven years as a cost-shared venture between the city and the province of P.E.I.

"There's always been an issue of course as with any not-for-profit organization … securing funding. This year the City of Summerside cut our budget by approximately 70 per cent and it just made our continued existence untenable."

Summerside CAO Rob Philpott said the 70 per cent cut — which works out to about $21,000 less than last year — was necessary for the city to balance its budget.

He said the city provides funding of around $400,000 a year to external organizations and service groups, and many had their funding reduced.

Philpott said that while EPSI's closure is unfortunate, the goal of the city's new seniors task force is to continue to build on the work of the East Prince Seniors Initiative and other seniors groups in the community.

