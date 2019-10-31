Power restored for eastern P.E.I.

Power has been restored to Maritime Electric customers in eastern P.E.I.

In an email, Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said that power had been restored.

UPDATE: Power restored as of 2:07 pm. —@MECLPEI

Power was back around 2:07 p.m., about an hour after the power went out.

At its peak, the Maritime Electric outage map was showing 15,099 customers affected.

