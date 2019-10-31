Power restored for eastern P.E.I.
Power has been restored to Maritime Electric customers in eastern P.E.I.
Power was out for about an hour
In an email, Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said that power had been restored.
UPDATE: Power restored as of 2:07 pm.—@MECLPEI
Power was back around 2:07 p.m., about an hour after the power went out.
At its peak, the Maritime Electric outage map was showing 15,099 customers affected.
