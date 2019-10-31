Skip to Main Content
Power restored for eastern P.E.I.
PEI·Updated

Power has been restored to Maritime Electric customers in eastern P.E.I.

Power was out for about an hour

CBC News ·
Maritime Electric tweeted just after 2 p.m. that power had been restored about an hour after it went out. (Maritime Electric)

In an email, Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said that power had been restored.

Power was back around 2:07 p.m., about an hour after the power went out.

At its peak, the Maritime Electric outage map was showing 15,099 customers affected.

