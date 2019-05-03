Classified, Caplan, Smith among big winners as ECMAs wrap up

Classified, Ben Caplan, Reeny Smith, and Postdata were among the winners at the East Coast Music and Industry Awards celebration handed out in Charlottetown Sunday evening.

Classified, who won Album of the Year and Rap Recording of the Year at the East Coast Music Association gala on Thursday, added Solo Recording of the Year:and Video of the Year on Sunday.

Caplan won for Songwriter of the Year, Smith for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and Postdata for Rock Recording of the Year.

Reeny Smith won for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for WWIII: Strength. Courage. Love. (CBC)

Myles Goodwin, the former frontman for April Wine, won Blues Recording of the Year for Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues.

P.E.I.'s Lennie Gallant, whose song Peter's Dream was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, received a Directors' Special Achievement Award.

Other Islanders who took home awards Sunday night include Richard Wood for Instrumental Recording of the Year, Denique for Electronic Recording of the Year, Daniel Ledwell for Producer of the Year, Peter Chaisson won the Musician's Achievement Award and Rob Oakie won Stompin' Tom Award.

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire won for Group Recording of the Year with Viens avec moi. (CBC)

Here is the full list of 2019 East Coast Music Award winners from throughout the week:

MUSIC AWARDS

Album of the Year: Classified — Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change (Producer: Luke Boyd).

Blues Recording of the Year: Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues — Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues.

Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Reeny Smith.

Classical Composition of the Year: Charke-Cormier Duo — Ex Tempore.

Classical Recording of the Year: Duo Concertante — Perfect Light.

Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year: Jeremy Dutcher — Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.

Country Recording of the Year: Mallory Johnson — Mallory Johnson.

Dance Recording of the Year: PINEO & LOEB — Bump In The Road.

Electronic Recording of the Year: Denique — Shape 1.

Enregistrement francophone de l'année: Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire — Viens avec moi.

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: The Barra MacNeils.

Fans' Choice Video of the Year: Makayla Lynn — Joyride (Director: Scott Simpson).

Folk Recording of the Year: Gunning & Cormier — Two.

Gaelic Artist of the Year: Kyle MacDonald.

Group Recording of the Year: Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire — Viens avec moi.

Indigenous Artist of the Year: Jeremy Dutcher.

Inspirational Recording of the Year: Paul Brace — Liars & Actors.

Instrumental Recording of the Year: Richard Wood — Unbroken.

Jazz Recording of the Year: Ouroboros — Kitchuses.

Loud Recording of the Year: Kilmore — Call Of The Void.

Pop Recording of the Year: Paper Lions — At Long Creek II.

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Reeny Smith — WWIII: Strength. Courage. Love.

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: Classified —Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change.

Rising Star Recording of the Year: Jeremy Dutcher— Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.

Rock Recording of the Year: Postdata — Let's Be Wilderness.

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Vishtèn — Horizons.

Solo Recording of the Year: Classified — Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change.

Song of the Year: The East Pointers — Two Weeks (Producer: Gordie Sampson).

Songwriter of the Year: Ben Caplan

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Company of the Year: The Syrup Factory.

Event of the Year: Halifax Jazz Festival.

Graphic/Media Artist of the Year: Abracazebra Productions.

Live Sound Engineer of the Year: Stephen (Snickers) Smith.

Management/Manager of the Year: Jones & Co.

Media Outlet of the Year: The East.

Media Person of the Year: Bill Roach.

Producer of the Year: Daniel Ledwell.

Studio Engineer of the Year: Scott Ferguson.

Studio of the Year: FMP Matrix: Studio FMP.

Venue of the Year: The Carleton.

Video of the Year: Classified — Powerless (Director: Andrew Hines).

HONORARY AWARDS