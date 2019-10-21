P.E.I. changes COVID-19 self-isolation rules for truckers

Prince Edward Island is easing up on some self-isolation requirements for truckers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truckers who travel between P.E.I. and New Brunswick are now exempt from having to self-isolate when returning home, said the P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council in a release.

Truckers who travel within Canada and the U.S. who agree to be tested for COVID-19 weekly or when they return and test negative will no longer have to self-isolate.

"Only for the initial testing will drivers be required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results," the council said.

That period typically lasts between 36 and 48 hours, the province said in a letter to the council.

We are beyond happy for all of you to be able to spend time with your families and loved ones. — P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council

Those drivers are still being told to monitor for symptoms.

Truckers who travel outside P.E.I. and New Brunswick who are not willing to be tested will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days or until they return to work.

The council said it worked alongside health officials over the last few weeks to develop new rules around self-isolation.

"We understand the major impact this has had on your personal lives, but by doing so, you have got us to this point," the council said.

"We are beyond happy for all of you to be able to spend time with your families and loved ones."

Truck drivers can be tested at the Confederation Bridge clinic in Borden. The clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the province's letter said.

Those that arrive after hours can call the clinic from their vehicle or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.