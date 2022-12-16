Salaries up for P.E.I. early childhood educators — and fees down for parents

Teachers in designated early years centres across P.E.I. received salary increases this fall, and parents are paying less, Federal Families Minister Karina Gould announced Friday.

Fees at those centres dropped to $20 per child per day, part of an agreement between the province and Ottawa that will see fees fall to $10 by the end of 2024. Fees were set at $25 on Jan. 1 of this year.

"Today's announcement is a key step forward for Prince Edward Island as we strive to make child care more affordable for families," Gould said in a news release issued as she appeared with other officials for the announcement at Brilliant Me Academy in Montague.

The release said salaries for teachers in designated centres went up this fall, with the amounts varying depending on their position and qualifications.

Cooks and ECE Level 1: $0.75/hour.

ECE Level 2: $1.50/hour.

ECE Level 3 and directors: $3/hour.

Those increases came into effect Oct. 1.

According to the news release, wage increases are an important part of the province's multi-year plan to support the sector and encourage people to pursue a career in early childhood education.

The provincial Department of Lifelong Learning also announced seven more centres had earned official designations as early years centres, or EYCs. They are:

All Kids Learning Centre

Atlantic Childcare Centre

Brilliant Me Academy

Campus Kids Childcare Centre Inc

Little Explorers

Playtime Daycare Centre

Small Steps Early Learning Centre

"Increasing the number of designated EYCs helps to improve access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care services," the province said in a news release. "Early Years Centres are publicly managed and through this receive operational funding from the province to follow a provincial curriculum framework, recognized as one of the best in the country."