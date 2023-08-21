Early childhood educators on P.E.I. to get raise, pension in effort to make it 'viable' career

Wages will increase for early childhood educators and staff in designated early year centres on P.E.I. beginning Oct. 1.

And for the first time ever, employees of those centres will benefit from a defined contribution pension plan, with matching government funds.

The measures were announced during a joint news conference Monday by the federal and provincial governments.

The increases in designated early year centres include:

A 50 cents per hour increase for level 1 educators and cooks.

A $1 per hour increase for level 2 educators.

A $1.75 per hour increase for level 3 educators and directors.

Third wage increase

It is the third wage increase for early childhood educators on P.E.I. since the province signed the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement in 2021.

Last year, raises ranged from 75 cents an hour for level 1 educators to $3 per hour for level 3 educators and directors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on the Island for a cabinet retreat, said it makes economic sense to invest in child care as the government works on delivering $10-a-day child care for Island families by the end of 2024.

"There is an economic case that is being made across the country right now, indeed across the world, for child care that is helping with labour shortages, is increasing quality of life," the prime minister said.

"The investments that we're making together not just in great spaces and supports for families, but in the people who make these centres such quality spaces, the early childhood educators, making sure that we're supporting them, making it a viable and exciting career path."

The governments also announced funding to increase the number of spaces in early childhood centres through an expansion grant, supporting both operational and capital expenses.

More than 300 new spaces are expected to open within the next 18 months.