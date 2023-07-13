New early childhood program teaches life-long skills for dealing with 'big emotions'

The Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I. is excited to be introducing a new program that helps educators deal with challenging behaviours.

Association executive director Jennifer Nangreaves said her group has been watching the success of the Pyramid Model in Nova Scotia. The program was created in the United States about 20 years ago and is used in countries throughout the world.

"Behind every emotion is a need," said Nangreaves.

"So it's really taking the time and being intentional and consistent about how we're helping children deal with those big emotions, and just put strategies in place that they can use as they enter school and throughout their lives."

The Pyramid Model is being introduced in 18 centres on the Island. Mentors, consultants and coaches will go into the centres to assist with the implementation. Ottawa is contributing $1.2 million to the project.

Strategies in the program include using a visual schedule to keep a child on track or allowing them to go to a cozy corner until they feel calm. Research has found the program reduces problematic behaviours, and allows for more time for everyone working together as a team.

Lifelong skills

It also teaches children better control of themselves.

"We know that these strategies are helping young children with social and emotional regulation," said Nangreaves.

"That is going to follow with them for their entire school life and beyond. That's what I think is most exciting about it."

The Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I. has been hearing from its members that they are looking for more professional development on dealing with challenging behaviours, Nangreaves said.