P.E.I. boosts investment in early childhood education
ECE budget up 41%
The P.E.I. government is promising a significant increase in early childhood education spending in the coming year.
Finance Minister Darlene Compton presented the budget for 2021-22 in the P.E.I. Legislature Friday morning.
The new spending will go to new programs and positions that have been previously discussed, but without dollar figures attached.
It adds up to a significant increase in spending, another $8.2 million in early childhood development, 41 per cent more than 2020-21.
At the top of the list is a half-day, universal pre-K program, which will launch in September. That will cost $2.9 million in the coming year.
The province will invest $1.4 million to open eight additional early years centres, parts of the creation of 300 new child-care spaces at a further cost of $650,000.
Teachers in the ECE system will get a raise, and that will cost the government another $1.1 million.
The government will also make the system less expensive for parents, lowering rates to $25 a day. That initiative will cost $625,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.