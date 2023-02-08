Legislative committee hears from early childhood expert about proposed changes to vulnerable sector checks
Head of Early Childhood Development Association says proposed changes won't put kids at risk
The head of Prince Edward Island's Early Childhood Development Association (ECDA) presented to a legislative standing committee on Tuesday about proposed changes to vulnerable sector checks for some workers in child-care centres.
Executive director Jennifer Nangreaves told the provincial standing committee on education and economic growth the proposed changes to police check requirements won't put kids in daycare at risk.
"Basically what I wanted to convey from the ECDA perspective is that everyone working in an early childhood centre does have to have a criminal record check and the majority of those people would also have a vulnerable sector check," she said.
A vulnerable sector check looks to see if a person has been pardoned for a sexual offence. They are used in conjunction with criminal record checks.
Nangreaves told the committee the proposed changes won't have an impact on anyone who works directly with children, as they will still need a vulnerable sector check.
She said the ECDA takes the safety of children seriously.
"Directors across P.E.I. are doing their very best to ensure that everyone does have that criminal record check and vulnerable sector check if their position requires it," she said.
"So they, of course, wouldn't be in this profession if they weren't fighting for children every day and for their safety."
The proposed changes, she said, would only apply to a few limited off-site positions that never involve contact with children. Those people would not need to get a vulnerable sector check.
"So a[n] off-site bookkeeper, the person who may cut the grass on Saturday, they are not in a position of trust or authority," she said.
The change to vulnerable sector check requirements was proposed last fall, but the province is waiting for a report from the legislative standing committee before making a decision on the changes.
As part of their work, the committee has heard from policing agencies, as well as the office of the child advocate.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
