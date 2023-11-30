'I could've cried': New program could shrink waitlists, says daycare operator

The P.E.I. government announced a low-interest loan program for early childhood education facilities to expand this week, and Wendy Foote of Appleseed Childcare in Montague is thrilled.

"I've been fighting for the last nine to 10 years to expand. I've talked to every level of government. I've opened and knocked on every door that's possible," said Foote.

"I could've cried. I don't cry easily, but I could've cried. I was so excited. I called my husband, who is part owner in the centre, and we just started making plans."

The Low-Interest Loan Pilot Program for Early Years Centres is a $7 million fund that will offer loans through Finance P.E.I. at a 3 per cent interest rate Operators will also be able to apply for a capital grant covering up to 20 per cent of project costs, to a maximum of $200,000.

Appleseed Childcare has a capacity of 63 children, and a waitlist of more than 200. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

After years of people not returning her calls, or calling to tell her there was nothing available, Foote said this program is just what she has been looking for.

"We weren't looking for a handout. We just wanted a hand up," she said. "We can't do it unless we have support behind us."

Appleseed Childcare currently has a capacity of 63 children, and it has been running at capacity for more than two years. Its waitlist has more than 200 children on it, and Foote said a significant number of them will age out before a space becomes available.

"It's heartbreaking to have parents calling me every day crying saying, 'I have to go back to work. I can't afford to stay home.' But there's absolutely nothing I can do," she said.

"I can't wait to say, 'Yes, I have space for you.'"

Foote already has plans drawn up to double the capacity of her centre, to 125 spaces. The only thing missing has been the funding.

'Huge for this community'

Child care is an essential piece of infrastructure for her growing community, said Foote.

The population of the municipality of Three Rivers, of which Montague is a part, grew 10 per cent between 2016 and 2021.

"This is huge for this community," said Foote.

"We're getting calls from Alberta, Calgary, B.C., looking for placements for their children from doctors, nurses, everybody across the board, and they can't come unless there's spaces for their children."

The one thing that does concern her about the program is the $7 million cap. Given the discussions she has already been having with contractors, she does not believe that will fund very many expansions.