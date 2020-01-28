Jingle boots, rattles and drums teach Island kids about diversity

Some young children are getting a chance to learn about P.E.I.'s cultural diversity through musical instruments.

The instruments reflect the influences of newcomer, Indigenous, and Maritime music on P.E.I., and are part of a provincial program called the Total Smarts Music Initiative.

There are 10 kits of instruments that will be rotated around early child-care centres across the province. They include Mi'kmaq rattles, hand pan drums and jingle boots made by Island instrument makers Gilbert Sark, Pepeto Pinto and Gary Torlone.

Youngest children benefiting

Elizabeth Trenholm, the director of Dreams Unlimited Child Care Centre in Summerside sees the instruments as a unique teaching tool.

"It's important for children to have a good concept of who they are, but also know that who they are — it's beyond that," she said.

"Canada is a rich country full of diversity."

She said the kids have responded positively.

"I can see the children are much more confident, they are understanding how to use the drums … and really find their own way of doing it," she said.

"Even our youngest … it's just amazing that we have this opportunity to share it with the children."

It's very, very important for young people to be using their imagination ... to use their body to clap, dance. — Gary Torlone, instrument maker

Before the instruments were brought into the classroom, educators learned about their history from the artists.

Gary Torlone made nearly 60 jingle boots modelled after a percussive folk instrument called the ugly stick, which was popular in Newfoundland.

He said he was excited to be part of the program and hopes it expands on P.E.I.

"I think the best thing for children is to be engaged," he said.

"I think it's very, very important for young people to be using their imagination, to be physical, to use their body to clap, dance."

'It starts right from, well, from infancy'

The program was designed to create a better understanding of different cultures through music, said Sharon Hachey, the early childhood resource co-ordinator with the Department of Education.

"You often will see the children responding to each other with the instruments and that's a big part of the learning as well."

Teaching kids to get along

Trenholm said the program has an added bonus — it helps teach kids to share and get along with each other.

"That's really a core value that I think we all need to have and it starts right from, well, from infancy."

The province said the program cost $48,000 and was funded through the Canada-P.E.I. Early Learning and Child Care Bilateral Agreement.

