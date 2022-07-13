How a man's love for photo restoration takes Islanders on a journey through time
Earle MacDonald says he's worked on more than 9,000 pictures since taking up the hobby 8 years ago
Amateur photo restoration artist Earle MacDonald says he's probably worked on more than 9,000 pictures since taking up the hobby eight years ago.
A history aficionado, MacDonald got into photography restoration in his retirement after he started posting old photos on social media pages dedicated to Island history and realizing how much interest they attracted from fellow Islanders.
He now posts some of his work on a Facebook page and takes requests from other Islanders free of charge.
MacDonald says he does it because he enjoys both the process and the conversations he has with people about the history and connections behind the photos.
"I start getting comments from people all over the place, 'Wow, that person on the left is my grandfather,' and all this. So I just started to get right into it," MacDonald said.
"You enlarge it. And then the little cracks that shouldn't be there, you just blend them all together ... You can really do amazing things with Photoshop."
Most of the pictures he works with are photos from the P.E.I. Public Archives and internet websites, including a lot from A.W. Mitchell, an amateur photographer who captured life in P.E.I. near the turn of the 20th century. He also works with the photos people submit to him.
He said as long as the picture isn't damaged beyond his capabilities, he'll take any requests.
"If you get a picture that's not too bad, [it] takes half an hour to an hour to fix," he said. "If it's too far gone. I just say, 'Sorry. I can't do anything with it.' But some of them, they say ... 'This is the only known picture of my grandfather. He was a shy guy,' [I take] extra time to get that restored."
MacDonald said he doesn't have any real favourites and after completing work on a photo, he usually quickly moves on to the next. That said, here is a selection of some photographs that he is particularly fond of and has recently restored.
The original photos were from the P.E.I. Public Archives and Records Office unless otherwise noted.
