Bringing the 'global world to P.E.I.': Island schools better prepared for EAL students

When Evelyn Wang moved from China and started at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown a couple of years ago she said it was a bit overwhelming.

"It is a really unfamiliar environment, so I was kind of nervous when I first came here," said Wang.

She says her English wasn't great — but the English as an Additional Language (EAL) program helped her catch up.

The Public Schools Branch has been making adjustments with school EAL programs across the Island — to make it easier for both teachers and the new students.

Evelyn Wang said her language skills have improved during her time at Colonel Gray High School thanks to supportive teachers and classmates. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"For the past 10 years that we have been working in this field, we've seen lots of students come and populate our classrooms from tip to tip, bringing, really, the global world to P.E.I.," said Janet Perry-Payne, the EAL program administrator with the Public Schools Branch.

"One thing that we do know is that children learn language, they in many cases ... learn it quite quickly, but they do learn it, over time and they get better, year after year."

This year, about 300 students are newcomers — which adds up to roughly 35 per cent of the Colonel Gray High Schools student population. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Public Schools Branch tracks immigration data closely across the Island.

There are more specialised classes and some EAL teachers are set up to be mobile.

"It's teachers that are able to move across the province," Perry-Payne said. "It enables us to respond to needs wherever they might arise."

Janet Perry-Payne, EAL program administrator, says constant communication with the teachers is crucial to help the students learn. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Public Schools Branch was challenged at first dealing with so many new students — some unable to speak English.

At Colonel Gray, 300 students or 35 per cent of the school population are newcomers.

The school's principal says the spring funding for 25 new EAL positions province-wide has helped.

Student are well supported

"Right now we are managing quite well, the staff seems to be happy and we're just kind of rolling," said Dominique Lecours, principal of Colonel Gray.

"As long as we have the staffing to allow for that, we are able to accommodate the students."

Twelve of the new EAL positions have been given out to various schools so far this year.

Dominique Lecours, principal at Colonel Gray High School, says the school is better supported for this year's influx of new students. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Immigration has put a strain on the education system in the past said the P.E.I. Teachers Federation.

"This year, we are very pleased that government did hear our concerns and that they have added more teachers to the system," said Bethany MacLeod, president of PEITF. That allowed the teachers to better meet the needs of all of the students.

Lecours said classroom discussions at Colonel Gray are also much better when they include students from all over the world — a sentiment echoed by the students.

"Now I feel free to communicate with my teachers in every [class], including sciences and math," said Wang.

"I feel like I'm in the school — actually part of the school right now. "

