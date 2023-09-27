Eagle feathers in court 'open for everyone,' says Lennox Island chief

The introduction of eagle feathers for affirmations in the P.E.I. court system is an important step toward reconciliation, say representatives of both the legal community and First Nations.

First Nations leaders gifted the feathers in a ceremony in a Charlottetown courtroom Thursday. The feathers were smudged, decorated and presented in specially prepared folders.

"Having the eagle feather is so important because it really does show an action for reconciliation," said Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard.

The feather will become the third method for witnesses to state that their testimony will be the truth, along with swearing on the Bible and affirmation.

Having eagle feathers in the courtroom will help Indigenous people feel they are part of that system, says Chief Darlene Bernard. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It's a very important day in the path of reconciliation here on P.E.I. for the justice system, for us as a legal community," said Chief Justice Jim Gormley.

"We're recognizing the importance of their cultures, their beliefs. The fact that we are partnering with them in this initiative is a good sign of mutual respect."

Chief Justice Jim Gormley smiles as he is presented with an eagle feather. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

The introduction of eagle feathers to the courtroom is an important symbol, said Bernard, because it allows First Nations peoples to see themselves as part of the legal system.

"We need to see ourselves everywhere in P.E.I.," she said, adding it is not just about First Nations.

"Anyone, I think, can use them. Any Epekwitnewaq, any Islander, who would like to use an eagle feather is welcome to do that. It's not just for First Nations, really. I think it's open for everyone. It's there for all of us. All Epekwitnewaq."

Leading up to the ceremony justices, judges, Crown attorneys and defence lawyers received training on their use.

The ceremony itself had a deep significance, said Bernard, because the gifting of an eagle feather is the highest honour that a Mi'kmaq person can give.