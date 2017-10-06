Dying with Dignity launching P.E.I. chapter

A national group committed to improving end-of-life care is launching on P.E.I.

The new local chapter of Dying with Dignity wants to talk to Islanders about medically-assisted death.

"I feel that we should each have agency over our bodies and have choices," said group member Orysia Dawydiak.

"Having been a farmer for some years, I appreciated the fact that we could ease the suffering of animals when necessary. And why couldn't we do that for ourselves?"

As of last February at least 14 Islanders had received medical assistance in dying.

Dying with Dignity will hold an information session from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the North Rustico Lions Club.

