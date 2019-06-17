Dutch Inn, UPEI come to agreement to rent rooms to students in 'win-win situation'

UPEI has a new option for students looking for a place to live during the school year. The university has entered into an agreement with the Dutch Inn in Cornwall, P.E.I., to rent all its rooms to students this fall.

Anchen Cai, sales manager for the Dutch Inn, says there is room for about 100 students.

"UPEI will rent out our rooms to the students and they will assign the students into different types of rooms, but we will be here to maintain the facilities," he said.

A spokesperson with the university said it is a creative solution at a time when there's huge demand for housing, and its residences on campus are expected to be full.

Anchen Cai, sales manager for the Dutch Inn, says the rooms will be rented to regular guests during the summer months. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The hotel is open to regular guests for the summer months. It recently upgraded its rooms, with redone floors and new beds. Once the summer ends, Cai said staff will add more tables, microwaves and fridges to make it more student friendly.

'Win-win situation'

Dutch Inn general manager Li-Jean Tsai said fall and winter can be quite slow, so the agreement will generate more revenue for the hotel.

"I would really love to have more people come use the facility, so I think it's a like a win-win situation for both UPEI and Dutch Inn," she said.

Dutch Inn general manager Li-Jean Tsai says it's a 'win-win situation' for both UPEI and the hotel. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Neither party wanted to talk about specific costs, but UPEI said it would cost less than a room on campus, and it's spoken to T-3 transit about adding extra buses to and from the hotel.

UPEI said it is still in discussions with government regarding the construction of a new student residence.

Cai said if all goes well, he hopes the relationship with the university will continue.

