'It's going along quite well': Student housing in Cornwall a success, says UPEI

UPEI officials say 93 students living at an inn in Cornwall, P.E.I., are settling well into their accommodations.

The university said the need for more off-campus housing came to light in the spring after officials noticed the waiting list was longer than previous years.

As a way to meet the demand, the university entered into an agreement with the Dutch Inn to have rooms reserved exclusively for UPEI students.

"We've really promoted it as an opportunity for students that are just generally looking for space," said Jonathan Oliver, UPEI's director of ancillary services.

"As much as it started as looking for students that were on our wait list, that's really shifted to anyone who is looking for accommodations that's a student."

Cost comparable to campus residence

Oliver said the costs at the inn are comparable to a traditional campus residence.

Students can use the university's meal plan or buy the plan offered through the inn's restaurant.

The inn has taken steps to make the students feel at home, Oliver said.

"They've provided us with a fairly large space that has been made over into a social space, a student space … that students can use to go down and watch TV or play games or do anything as a group as much as they want," Oliver said.

He also said students also have the option of using the space for study.

'Everything else is now in a position where it's going along quite well,' says Jonathan Oliver, UPEI's director of ancillary services. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Distance the main challenge

Oliver said while the inn is not an official university residence, there are three student staff providing support to those living at the inn.

The main challenge, he said, has been the distance from campus, which is about seven kilometres. But Oliver notes transit has helped with that.

"Everything else is now in a position where it's going along quite well," he said.

The program will be assessed as the year goes on.

