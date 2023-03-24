Judge praises young woman who testified against her abuser

A Supreme Court judge praised a young woman who testified against her abuser, while sentencing the man to four and a half years in federal prison for his sex crime.

Justice Nancy Key handed down the sentence Friday in P.E.I. Supreme Court, with the young woman and family members in the public gallery.

"When you testified, I saw a poised and composed young woman steadfastly give her evidence," said Key. "You told me you have flashbacks and nightmares.… You will conquer all of this. I will never forget you and what you have gone through."

The court has ordered a publication ban on the identity of the young woman. She was a teenager during the time the abuse took place.

Justice Key called the woman's abuser, Sean Earle Durnnian, 25, "a predator."

"He gave her alcohol … the sexual abuse took place for months … the victim kept the sexual violence to herself until she could no longer," said Key.

Durnnian had originally pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, sexual touching and sexual interference.

Offender changed his plea to guilty after victim's testimony at trial

After testimony from the young woman and some members of her family at trial last April, Durnnian changed his plea to guilty to one count of sexual touching.

Durnnian failed to show up at his sentencing hearing in September. The judge issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant. Durnnian was found in Ontario and arrested in January. He's been in custody ever since.

The judge said aggravating factors in determining the sentence included the victim's young age, the fact that it went on for months, and the fact that her abuser had been in a "position of trust."

"Sexual offences against children are violent crimes," said Key, quoting from case law. "They cause immense harm to families and communities."

Key said Parliament, in recent years, has consistently increased the penalties for sex crimes against children, reflecting increased awareness of the severity of these offences.

Durnnian did not speak at sentencing on Friday. He was once employed as an electrician and is graduate of Holland College. He has no other criminal convictions for sex crimes.

The judge told court she had little background on Durnnian's circumstances as she prepared his sentence, because he declined to provide information to justice workers.

The judge reduced Durnnian's four-and-a-half year prison sentence by 176 days for time he has already served in provincial jail. Justice Key ordered Durnnian to provide a DNA sample. His name will remain on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.