Islander earns 4 medals at 1st international powerlifting event
'OK, this is what I need to do to get better and be stronger'
P.E.I.'s Natasha Dunn Kvedaras is coming home from the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sweden with a collection of medals.
It was Dunn Kvedaras's first event representing Canada.
"It was a huge, amazing experience for me to be competing at this level," she said.
"This is like the Olympics for power lifters."
She medaled in all three of her lifts — bronze in the squat, silver in the bench and silver in the deadlift —and placed second overall in 63 kg masters behind a competitor from the U.S.
Despite her strong results, the Alberton native said it was clear she still has some work to do.
"I didn't get my third squat … and I want to increase my deadlift," she said.
"You always leave a competition thinking, 'OK, this is what I need to do to get better and be stronger.' You always set new goals afterward."
Dunn Kvedaras has been competing in powerlifting since 2010, and moved to Ontario recently to train for this competition.
With files from Laura Chapin
