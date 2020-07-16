Locals upset with path cut through dune at St. Margaret's Beach

A pathway plowed through a small Island dune at St. Margaret's Beach was approved by P.E.I.'s transportation department, but the minister says he's looking at reversing or revising the work after hearing from upset residents in the area.

The property owner who did the work was issued two permits. One to fill in a pathway to the beach on his property that had been used by the public for years. The other permit was to create a new pathway on public property close by, off Bear Shore Road.

"Through a combination of a permit through Environment issued to TIE (Transportation Infrastructure and Energy) and the residence owner here there was permission to build this… pathway through the dunes," Myers said.

Mark Bradley lives in Ontario but owns a cottage in the area. He hired contractors to cut through the dune to create a new path and put signs up asking people not to trespass as work was being done. Those signs have been taken down now the former access to the beach has been filled in.

Mark Bradley is the property owner who contracted the path to be cut after receiving approval from the province. (Submitted by Mark Bradley)

Bradley said he filled in the path to the beach on his property to protect it from erosion. In addition, he said, the former pathway "was pretty rickety and kind of dangerous."

In order for Bradley to cut a new alternative pathway on public land he had to go through the environment and transportation departments and received approvals from both.

"We got some pretty exact direction along with these permits about how to do it and what to do and we exercised to the letter of the law," he said.

The old access to the beach, along the front of Bradley's property, has been filled in and blocked off. Bradley said he did the work to protect the property from erosion. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Bradley said all the vegetation pulled from the new pathway cut by contractors was replanted right next to where it was.

"There was no vegetation lost," he said, adding the project cost him about $2,000.

Though Bradley got the proper permit to create a new path, Myers said he is not happy with what has been done.

"From my perspective I am disappointed," he said. "That would be against my own values or my own principles when it comes to how we treat these environmentally sensitive areas."

While transportation minister Steven Myers says Bradley received the correct permits and was within his rights, the department is looking into what locals want done with the area, and that may involve reversing the work that was done. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Myers said he was at the property Saturday after reports of signage in the area of no trespassing signs and said when he arrived the signs were gone. However, a few days later he was tagged in a Facebook post. The old access to the beach had been blocked off and a new pathway had been cut near the end of Bear Shore Road.

While Myers said Bradley was within his rights, his department is looking into what locals want done with the area.

"I'm not happy with this project quite frankly and we will look at ways to either reversing what we have done here or making it a better project then what it is," he said.

Bradley said he's willing to work with government on a solution, but thinks it's unrealistic to think the work can be undone.

"They will never be able to fill that path back in and make it what it was," he said.

Bradley said he feels vilified for doing something he had permission from government to do.

Myers said anytime there is a shore access issue on P.E.I. it is a sensitive issue to the people nearby.

"Our only recourse is to go back to the people of this area and ask what do they want and what is most important to them and bring this to a resolve that is satisfactory."

Gail Larter Dempsey has a seasonal residence in the area. She says she would like to see the new path filled back in and grass replanted. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Gail Larter Dempsey was born on the Island, but grew up in Ontario. She now lives in Nova Scotia and has a seasonal home near St. Margaret's Beach.

"I'm very unhappy because it is through the marram grass," she said, adding there are government signs asking not to disturb the grass.

"Here somebody has got a permit to go right through them and it is never going to grow back."

She said she would like to see the area restored and the grass replanted.

"The locals use this beach more than I do and I consider it their beach and public beach for everyone and nobody should be altering the shoreline like that," she said.

"When someone new takes up residence we would be happy to welcome them but not when they are putting up signs telling us what we can and cannot do."

Changing process

Myers said his department plans to review shoreline projects such as the one at St. Margaret's Beach and how they are approved.

"Here forward they are all going to come across my desk. I'm not going to be unaware of any of these projects going forward." he said.

The province's environment department provided no statement on the situation.

