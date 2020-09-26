Dundee Arms Inn switching from restaurant to bed and breakfast

The Dundee Arms Inn, a long-time Charlottetown institution, has decided to close its pub and dining room while continuing to operate as a bed and breakfast.



"This adjustment will allow our business to continue to thrive in the ever-changing hospitality industry while continuing to employ many of our wonderful staff," innkeeper Pat Sands said in a news release on Tuesday.

After a summer of slow business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant announced in September that it would be shutting down for the fall and winter for the first time in 48 years.

The release said the inn, which is scheduled to reopen May 1, will continue to have meeting rooms and hopes a lounge and the inn deck will open for beverage service this summer.

Pat Sands, the long-time manager of Dundee Arms Inn in Charlottetown, said in September that her customers were saddened to hear her establishment would be closing for the winter months. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"This summer's going to be a lot like last summer, with little in the way of accommodation [business] and plus some of our staff found work with other places during the winter," Sands told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I'm sad losing the restaurant, mainly because of my customers and my staff, but operating as a bed and breakfast is something I'm looking forward to."

Outstanding gift cards at the Hearth and Cricket Pub and Griffon Dining Room will be honoured at the Redwater Rustic Grille, Sands said.

Building dates back to 1903

he inn's website says it has 22 rooms in the original building and an annex.

"This Queen Anne revival mansion was built by Lowe Bros. in 1903 for Mr. Parker Carvell, son of Lieutenant Governor Jedediah Slason Carvell," the website says. "The family operated a flourishing produce business. A private residence until 1956, it was converted to an Inn in 1972."

John Cudmore, the president of Dyne Holdings, which operates Dundee Arms, said in September that a review of the numbers made it clear it wasn't feasible to keep the business open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a normal year, about 30-35 people worked at the Dundee Arms. There were 14 last year.

The Griffon dining room was licensed for 45 people, and the Hearth & Cricket Pub for 38.

"Our lovely outdoor patio seats 72 and has become a favourite local gathering spot," the inn's website was still saying as of Tuesday.

More from CBC P.E.I.