After predator attack, Islanders come through for surviving duck

When a predator got into Kelsey Langille's ducks at her home in eastern P.E.I., leaving just one behind, Langille grew concerned about how the surviving duck would get along.

She had not heard anything through the night, but the damage was immediately obvious when she went to feed them in the morning.

"One of my ducks was just out loose running around," said Langille.

"I looked around and there was feathers everywhere. They obviously got eaten or taken away."

Breadcrumbs was the only survivor of the attack. She was wounded under her wing, but it did not appear to be serious.

But a little later in the day, Langille began to grow concerned for her. She was tucked away in the back of her pen and not moving, instead of being out poking around and splashing in the pool as usual.

Langille says Breadcrumbs was "pretty upset, I think… Ducks are supposed to be in groups."

Finding friends

Langille turned to Facebook for help, asking if anyone had any ducks to spare who could become companions for Breadcrumbs.

The response was quick. Her friends started tagging their friends. Suggestions came in direct messages. And then, an offer.

"I just had to jump into the comments there and see how we can help her," said Emily Oliver, owner of the Oliver Ohana Farm in Rustico.

Offering some ducks fit right in with what they do at the farm, said Oliver.

Breadcrumbs and her new friends are getting along swimmingly, says Kelsey Langille. (Kelsey Langille/Facebook)

"We own a rescue farm, so we take in a lot of animals that have had bad beginnings to their life," she said. "We want to give them the best outcome as much as possible."

Oliver offered four ducks, and would not accept payment for them.

Langille said Breadcrumbs is much happier with the company..

"She's loving it," she said. "They all accepted her into their little group and they're all getting along great."

More from CBC P.E.I.