Central and eastern P.E.I. classified as 'abnormally dry'
Inadequate rainfall in July, says Agriculture Canada drought monitor report
After a July that brought heat and humidity to the Island in large volumes, parts of P.E.I. have been classified as "abnormally dry" by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
The department's drought monitor, which reflects conditions as of July 31, shows most of Queens and Kings County under that label.
Coastal areas of the southeast end of the Island fall outside that zone.
'Warm temperatures and inadequate rainfall'
P.E.I. received above-average precipitation in June, but that wasn't enough to get the province through the heat served up in July, the drought monitor report says.
"Warm temperatures and inadequate rainfall throughout July led to the development of an abnormally dry pocket on the eastern half of the province," it reads.
Meanwhile, parts of northwestern New Brunswick were classified as having severe drought conditions "due to high temperatures, below normal precipitation and poor streamflow," while the rest of the province's north is labelled as moderate drought or abnormally dry.
