'Exceptionally dry April' curtails P.E.I. mud season

While Islanders look forward to spring as the gateway to summer, mud season, as it is sometimes called, can be a trial.

But not this year. With scarcely any rain having fallen in April, clay roads were quicker to firm up.

"Much of the Island saw less than 25 per cent of normal precipitation," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"So please, no complaints about this cool and rainy start to May. We really do need the rain."

Precipitation on P.E.I., measured as an average across eight recording sites, was just 18.3 millimetres last month. The normal for the month in the period from 1981-2010 was 86.2 millimetres.

The dry April comes on the heels of two other months where precipitation on the Island was well below normal.

The year started out wet, with 184.4 millimetres in January, 81.4 millimetres more than usual. But it has been dry since, with March precipitation just 66 per cent of normal and February 51 per cent.

While the province could use some rain, farmers aren't pressing the panic button yet.

"Simply because we didn't get enough rain in April doesn't mean we won't have enough rain before the crop goes in the ground," said Donald Killorn, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.

"We did need rain. We did have an exceptionally dry April. We're getting rain now. That will be helpful. And once the crop goes in the ground, it will be critical."

Environment Canada is forecasting near-normal precipitation for May, which averages out to 91 millimetres. The month is off to a damp start, with 16.5 millimetres down in the first two days, more rain falling Wednesday and still more forecast for Thursday.