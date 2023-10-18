6 arrested in western P.E.I. drug and gun seizure

More than a dozen weapons, cocaine, methamphetamine and contraband cigarettes were seized during a search of a home in St. Raphael on Monday, RCMP said in a news release.

A joint force made up of RCMP and Summerside police officers executed a search warrant on the home, and arrested six people.

St. Raphael is in western P.E.I., about 20 kilometres west from Summerside.

In addition to the arrests, police said they seized:

13 rifles and shotguns.

1 taser.

115 grams of cocaine.

150 methamphetamine pills.

14,600 contraband cigarettes.

More than $8,000 in cash.

Charges are pending, the news release said, and could include unsafe storage of firearms.