6 arrested in western P.E.I. drug and gun seizure

More than a dozen weapons, cocaine, methamphetamine and contraband cigarettes were seized during a search of a home in St. Raphael on Monday, RCMP said in a news release.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Cash, rifles and cigarettes laid out on a table.
The weapons seized were all long guns. (RCMP)

A joint force made up of RCMP and Summerside police officers executed a search warrant on the home, and arrested six people.

St. Raphael is in western P.E.I., about 20 kilometres west from Summerside.

In addition to the arrests, police said they seized:

  • 13 rifles and shotguns.
  • 1 taser.
  • 115 grams of cocaine.
  • 150 methamphetamine pills.
  • 14,600 contraband cigarettes.
  • More than $8,000 in cash.

Charges are pending, the news release said, and could include unsafe storage of firearms.

