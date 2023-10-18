6 arrested in western P.E.I. drug and gun seizure
More than a dozen weapons, cocaine, methamphetamine and contraband cigarettes were seized during a search of a home in St. Raphael on Monday, RCMP said in a news release.
Charges still pending after search warrant executed at home on Monday
A joint force made up of RCMP and Summerside police officers executed a search warrant on the home, and arrested six people.
St. Raphael is in western P.E.I., about 20 kilometres west from Summerside.
In addition to the arrests, police said they seized:
- 13 rifles and shotguns.
- 1 taser.
- 115 grams of cocaine.
- 150 methamphetamine pills.
- 14,600 contraband cigarettes.
- More than $8,000 in cash.
Charges are pending, the news release said, and could include unsafe storage of firearms.