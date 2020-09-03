P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs, stolen property

RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., arrested a man and woman early Tuesday morning for possession of stolen property.

In a release, police said a suspicious vehicle was seen in the Rosebank Road area.

Police found a 20-year-old Charlottetown woman inside the vehicle, who was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The RCMP dog handler was called to assist. The dog led police to a 35-year-old Charlottetown man hiding on a nearby property, police said.

The man was arrested for possession of stolen property, trespass at night, breach of probation and failing to attend to provide fingerprints, according to the release.

During a search of the vehicle, police also found stolen items, break-in tools and a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, the release said.

The woman was released later the same day and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

The man will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police said drug charges are also pending.

