Guns and drugs seized in western P.E.I. traffic stop

A traffic stop early Sunday morning in the Summerside area led to the seizure of drugs and weapons as well as the arrest of a 28-year-old man, according to the RCMP on Prince Edward Island.

"The Summerside Police and East Prince RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement jointly in St. Eleanors," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

"They came across a vehicle, and their investigation led to the arrest of the driver and the seizure of guns and drugs from that vehicle."

In addition to two firearms and a baseball bat, police said they seized

106 grams of methamphetamine.

245 methamphetamine pills.

60 grams of cocaine.

"Any time we see guns and drugs together, that is a significant seizure," said Moore.

The 28-year-old was charged with drug and firearm offences and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance. That appearance is scheduled for May 3 in Summerside Provincial Court.