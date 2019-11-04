Drugs, guns, cash seized in central P.E.I.

A 44-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP and local police agencies made a joint arrest in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., on Sunday.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit, made up of Island RCMP as well as Summerside and Kensington police members, conducted what they called a "targeted" vehicle stop on Sunday, according to a written release.

Police said they also arrested a 41-year-old woman.

Police seized more than 140 grams of of crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine pills, as well as more than $1,600 cash and weapons.

Police are charging the man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and he was to appear in provincial court Monday in Summerside. The woman will appear in court on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

