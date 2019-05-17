More drugs added to P.E.I. formulary

The province announced on Friday that it will be covering an additional $750,000 worth of drug and medical coverage.

Patients who are eligible could receive assistance to help pay for the prescription medications added to the provincial formulary.

In a news release on Friday, the province said the added drugs will improve access for patients with heart failure, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and arthritis. It will also help those receiving radiation therapy.

"Medications can be expensive. By adding these priority drugs to the formulary, we are financially helping hundreds of Islanders and letting them focus on what's truly important to them and their families," said James Aylward, minister of health and wellness, in the release.

The addition came into effect on Aug. 1.

List of covered medications

The pharmacare formulary is a list of medical supplies and prescription medication that are approved for coverage on P.E.I.

Anything that can either save a patient's life or mitigate pain while they go through it, is something that we are for. — Robert MacDonald, P.E.I. Lung Association

"From the P.E.I. Lung Association point of view, this is a good news announcement," said CEO and president Robert MacDonald.

"Specifically when you are dealing with lung cancer, anything that can either save a patient's life or mitigate pain while they go through it is something that we are for."

He said they are also pleased to see more access to inhaled therapies used in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"COPD is actually the fourth leading cause of death, not only in P.E.I. but in Canada and in the world," MacDonald said.

"It takes a toll on our population and we want people to have access to these drugs."

Robert MacDonald, of the P.E.I. Lung Association, says it's good news to have more treatments available to Islanders with lung cancer and COPD. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Brian Crabbe knows what it's like to live with a chronic disease that affects a person's ability to breathe. He has been living with COPD for three years and is no longer able to work.

He currently has two oxygen machines, one portable and a larger one at home. He says they cost him $500 a month to lease.

High cost of dealing with medical supplies

Crabbe is now an advocate for people with COPD and volunteers as a patient advisor to the province on health issues related to the disease.

"I am one of the lucky ones," said Crabbe. "At the moment, my spouse still has a drug plan and we are covered, but for a lot of others the costs are astronomical."

Crabbe says dealing with COPD for him means everything takes five to 10 times longer. On days with high humidity he says can't get very much done. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He said that it is good the province is increasing access to inhaled therapies, which can be breathed in like puffers.

But Crabbe said, there is more that could be done. A newly improved drug for COPD that is not covered by the province costs around $450 every three months.

"Hopefully soon, because there are a lot of people out there that can benefit from it, that at the moment, they are doing without," Crabbe said.

The medications and treatments added to the formulary still require patients to meet clinical and program criteria to be eligible for the coverage.

View the full list of the drugs here.

