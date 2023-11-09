P.E.I. man sentenced to 5 and a half years for drug offences

A man from Clermont, P.E.I.,has been sentenced to five and half years in prison for drug offences.

Evan Anchikoski, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to possession and trafficking charges.

He learned his sentence in provincial court in Summerside recently.

Last fall, police seized more than 900 opioid tablets, money, and drug trafficking materials related to the case.

Anchikoski was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death after a 27-year-old man died in 2022.

That charge was stayed earlier this fall.