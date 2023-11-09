Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

P.E.I. man sentenced to 5 and a half years for drug offences

A Clermont, P.E.I., man originally charged with criminal negligence causing death has been sentenced to five and half years in prison for drug offences.

Evan Anchikoski of Clermont previously pleaded guilty to possession, trafficking

Stephen Brun · CBC News ·
Prince County Provincial Court House sign outside the building
Evan Anchikoski, 29, was sentenced recently in Summerside to five and a half years in prison on charges of drug possession and trafficking. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A man from Clermont, P.E.I.,has been sentenced to five and half years in prison for drug offences. 

Evan Anchikoski, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to possession and trafficking charges. 

He learned his sentence in provincial court in Summerside recently. 

Last fall, police seized more than 900 opioid tablets, money, and drug trafficking materials related to the case. 

Anchikoski was originally charged with criminal negligence causing death after a 27-year-old man died in 2022. 

That charge was stayed earlier this fall. 

With files from Laura Meader

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now