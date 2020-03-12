4 charged in Charlottetown drug bust
The people are from Ontario, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Police charged four people with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking after they searched a Charlottetown home Wednesday and found what they called "several ounces" of cocaine.
Police say they entered the home at 5:30 p.m. and seized cash and the drugs.
The four people are two Ontario men, 30 and 25, a 30-year-old Nova Scotia man and a 33-year-old Charlottetown woman.
The 30-year-old Ontario man was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking in connection to another drug charge from another search by Charlottetown police at a different home in February.
In a written news release, police said that man will appear in court Thursday for a hearing to determine if he will be granted bail or remain in custody.
Police said the other three will be released Thursday and appear in court at a later date.
The bust was a result of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.