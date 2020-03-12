4 charged in Charlottetown drug bust

Police charged four people with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking after they searched a Charlottetown home Wednesday and found what they called "several ounces" of cocaine.

Police say they entered the home at 5:30 p.m. and seized cash and the drugs.

The four people are two Ontario men, 30 and 25, a 30-year-old Nova Scotia man and a 33-year-old Charlottetown woman.

The 30-year-old Ontario man was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking in connection to another drug charge from another search by Charlottetown police at a different home in February.

In a written news release, police said that man will appear in court Thursday for a hearing to determine if he will be granted bail or remain in custody.

Police said the other three will be released Thursday and appear in court at a later date.

The bust was a result of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.

