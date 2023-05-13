2 men face drug charges after altercation at gas station

An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men.

On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release.

RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody.

Officers seized cash, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of methamphetamine pills.

A 31-one-year old man was charged with:

Assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.

Failure to comply with a probation order.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

The other man, 41, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.