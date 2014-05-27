Does your child actually have a penicillin allergy? This test can tell you

A program operating out of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown hopes to shed more light on amoxicillin or penicillin allergies.

Dr. Jill Borland Starkes is a pediatrician at the hospital. She says it's important for children to clarify their food and medication allergies so as not to unnecessarily rule out effective treatment.

"Usually that designation is conferred when they'll have a reaction like a rash after taking some medication at a time of illness. Research stats show us that most of those children don't indeed have a true allergy," she said.

"The most common infections, like pneumonia and ear infections and bladder infections, are most effectively treated with amoxicillin-based drugs. If we're forced to choose from a different list of antibiotics, we're less likely to treat the infection the first time or to treat it in a shorter amount of time."

Dr. Starkes said it's also helpful to prevent the rise of superbugs, which are resistant to antibiotics.

"When we don't choose the right drug for the right bug, sometimes the different strains are picked out and we're creating problems that are more complex," she said.

"A kid who has had a number of ear infections, we'll find that they no longer respond to the first medication that was used. So with each new infection and each exposure to antibiotics, there are resistant superbugs that are picked out as the one that is going to cause the next infection."

15 tested, no true allergies detected

The tests are performed on children who appear in the hospital emergency room or who have been admitted to the pediatric ward with more complex needs, like recurring infections, or those who are immune-compromised.

Starkes said if a child has the drug allergy noted on their file, they will speak with the parents about what prompted them to believe they had that allergic reaction.

"Sometimes it's quite clear that that was unlikely to be an IgE-mediated or anaphylactic allergy to penicillin, and we proceed with doing an oral challenge where kids will have a tiny one-tenth of the usual dose of penicillin, and then a little bit later, a full dose of penicillin," she said.

"They're monitored here in the day unit with nursing staff around for signs of anaphylaxis, and we are prepared to treat that emergently, if necessary."

The doctor said in the vast majority of cases, the child does not indeed have an allergy.

In fact, of the 15 children tested so far, none of them had a true allergy to the drug.

Dr. Starkes says weening out the children who are truly allergic to certain drugs opens up treatment options and can help prevent resistant superbugs. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

"Once we have clarified that allergy does not exist, then contact is made with our local pharmacy to change their health record, and families are given a certificate so that they can carry that with them, and the information that they tell about their children to future care providers."

Starkes hopes the process will help families better understand their children's health information, but also make infections spreading in the community more treatable.

"We're making connections with community members, including the pharmacists, the array of primary-care providers, including nurse practitioners and others across the province, so that we can all connect and make common sense choices together with a view on the individual patient's needs," she said.

"Also, society's needs to protect valuable medical resources."

She said there is not a set goal of how many children they'd like to test, but interested families should talk to their primary-care provider.

Although the testing is currently only being done on children, Starkes said adults with questions about their own allergies should also talk to their care providers.