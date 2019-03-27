Drugs, guns, cash seized in western P.E.I.

A 32-year-old man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges after P.E.I. RCMP and local police agencies made a joint arrest on Monday in western P.E.I.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit, comprised of Island RCMP as well as Summerside and Kensington police members, executed a search warrant on a residence in western P.E.I. on Monday, RCMP said in a news release.

Over half an ounce of cocaine was seized, as well as marijuana, over $3,900 in cash, 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes, and two shotguns and ammunition, the release stated.

The P.E.I. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime section assisted with executing the search warrant and the investigation is ongoing.

