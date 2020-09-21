Man on parole arrested in Charlottetown drug raid

Charlottetown police executed a search warrant on Westridge Crescent Friday evening, and arrested a man for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In a written news release, police said the search was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police seized what they describe as "a significant quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine and cash," the release said.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Charlottetown man on scene and taken into custody.

He was on parole at the time, police said, and that parole has been revoked.

The man will remain in custody on the parole violation.

A court date for the possession charge has not yet been set.

