Alleged drug dealer charged with criminal negligence causing death of 27-year-old man

Police on Prince Edward Island are advising caution for people who use illegal drugs following the death of a 27-year-old man.

RCMP say an alleged drug dealer has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Evan Anchikoski, 28, from Clermont P.E.I., remains in custody following his arrest two weeks ago. He's charged in the death of a 27-year-old man on March 29 in the nearby community of Burlington.

Drugs provided to the man who died played a role in his death, said RCMP Cst. Gavin Moore

"Public safety is our primary concern. So this is a moment where people who may be engaged in the drug trade can have a reminder that very serious charges can come out of this," Moore said.

"For those who aren't able to stop taking illegal drugs it is also a reminder about safety. Take precautions to make sure they are safe — things like having someone with them when taking illegal drugs."

RCMP seized more than 900 hydromorphone tablets and other drugs when they arrested Anchikoski in October, Moore said.

Charges like this are more common in other places, but it's only the second time he's seen them on P.E.I., Moore said.

Anchikoski made a brief court appearance in Summerside this week and is set to appear again on Nov. 16.