Drug impairment among traffic charges laid in Charlottetown in December

Road safety checkpoints set up by Charlottetown police in December were just as likely to find drivers impaired by drugs as by alcohol.

Police released statistics this week on charges laid as a result of safety checkpoints set up in Charlottetown.

They listed eight impaired charges, four for alcohol and four for other drugs. Four of the eight people charged were men in their 20s. Others charged included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s.

Police said the checkpoints resulted in 60 other charges laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

More P.E.I. news