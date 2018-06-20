Changes to provincial formulary means P.E.I. woman will get cancer drug she needs

Melanie Fraser recently got news that could change her life. A drug that could treat her cancer will soon be covered on Prince Edward Island.

Fraser was diagnosed with colon cancer at 38 and in the six years since the diagnosis her cancer has spread to both lungs.

After a number of surgeries and several rounds of treatment, including chemotherapy, she said her cancer wasn't getting better.

"I had to keep doing the same treatments over and over again because there was no new options for me," Fraser said. "Every time I did them, they seemed to only last a shorter time every time."

Fraser said she sat down with her oncologist and started discussing other treatment options. That's when her doctor recommended a drug called Vectibix, a targeted cancer treatment. Fraser said the drug wasn't covered by the province's pharmacare formulary and would cost more than $5,700 for a month's worth of treatment, a financial burden she and her husband couldn't afford.

Melanie Fraser couldn't afford to pay for Vectibix out of pocket. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Fraser said she spent months searching for a drug trial or treatment plan, and even considered moving to another province to get coverage. She said the drug company offered to cover half the cost and she was heartbroken when she had to say no because she still couldn't afford it.

Family comes together

Fraser said her family and friends had to work together to come up with the money for three months of treatment, adding that trying the drug simply wouldn't have been an option without their support.

"One family member even went out and took out a loan," Fraser said. "They were willing to do whatever it took to give me a shot."

Fraser said while she's grateful for the support her family has provided, it was difficult to accept.

In the six years I've been struggling with my cancer there's been nothing new offered to me. - Melanie Fraser

"To me, you know, I have three children and I felt, I'm their mother, I'm supposed to look after them, they shouldn't have to take from their cheques every week to get me medicine," Fraser said.

"I'm just lucky to have such a big family surrounding to help me, where some people don't have that," she added.

Fraser said she felt she wanted to do more to honour her family's generosity and took to social media to spread awareness about the need for affordable cancer treatment options on the Island.

"Over six years of battling this disease, I see how much money is given to find a cure and research and I just felt, why aren't we getting a shot at any of these new drugs that they're coming out with," Fraser said.

Treatments now available

On Wednesday, the province made an announcement that will make things much easier for Fraser. The province will make changes to its drug formulary, with 28 more drugs soon to be covered — including Vectibix.

Fraser said she first heard the news last week when she received a call from Health Minister Robert Mitchell.



"When I got off the phone with him I couldn't stop crying I was so happy," said Fraser.

"In the six years I've been struggling with my cancer there's been nothing new offered to me and now finally there's something new for me and for others which just makes me feel good."

The province will cover 28 new drugs starting Aug. 1. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Fraser said she's relieved she and other Islanders will soon have coverage for the drugs they need.

"P.E.I. needs it, we need more opportunities like this, it gives a chance for a cure or to prolong our lives, just makes a person feel better that there's more options."

Provincial coverage for the 28 drugs comes into effect Aug. 1. Until then, the drug company that manufactures Vectibix will be covering the cost of her treatment.

