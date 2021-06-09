Mermaid man gets 39-month sentence after drug seizure

A man from Mermaid, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 39 months in custody related to a seizure of drugs, cigarettes and fireworks.

Scott Frederick Gallant, 46, was sentenced June 4 in P.E.I. provincial court.

Gallant pleaded guilty to charges related to the drug seizure by RCMP at his home in March.

RCMP said they seized thousands of methamphetamine tablets and hydromorphone pills, LSD, cannabis and cannabis edibles, about 500,000 illegal cigarettes, more than 50 boxes of fireworks, two replica firearms and about $15,000 in cash.

In addition to the time in custody, Judge Nancy Orr ordered him to pay $124,880 in fines.

More from CBC P.E.I.