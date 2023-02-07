Content
'Significant quantity' of fentanyl seized from home during drug bust

Police seized 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine and two loaded handguns from a Cornwall, P.E.I., home last week, according to RCMP.

Police constable stands in front of RCMP detachment in Charlottetown
RCMP Const. Gavin Moore said a 'significant' quantity of fentanyl was seized. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — both from Cornwall — were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. They face numerous drug trafficking and firearm-related charges. 

"Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore, calling 1.6 kilograms a "significant quantity."

Two square purple-ish-brown blocks of pressed fentanyl.
RCMP seized 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, pictured above, along with 200 grams of cocaine and two loaded handguns in a drug bust at a home in Cornwall, P.E.I. (RCMP)

Moore said fentanyl can be fatal in its most common formulation, although it comes in a variety of both weaker and stronger formulations.

'One million doses'

"At 1.6 kilograms ... in some common formulations, one kilogram could make as many as one million doses," Moore said.

The man who was charged has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Feb. 8. 

The woman was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

With files from Angela Walker

