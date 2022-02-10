Crystal meth, cocaine, loaded firearms seized by police in Charlottetown

A 39-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged after police seized several firearms and what they estimate to be about $99,000 worth of drugs in a residence on Kensington Road on Wednesday.

Charlottetown police said the search resulted in the seizure of:

235 grams of crystal meth.

141 grams of cocaine.

2,668 tablets of speed (methamphetamine).

1,068 tablets of hydromorphone.

$6,400 cash.

Three loaded firearms.

Seven replica airsoft/bb guns.

Bear spray and numerous knives.

Four digital scales, an automated money counter and other packaging materials.

The man was charged with several counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, several firearm related charges and breach of a weapons prohibition order.

He will remain in custody and appear in provincial court Thursday, police said.