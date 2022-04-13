UPEI international student drowns in pool of Cornwall hotel

A 21-year-old UPEI student is dead after getting into difficulties at a hotel pool last week.

RCMP confirm that the man drowned while swimming with a friend at the Dutch Inn in Cornwall last Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m.

He was an international student whose family has asked that his name not be released, the university says.

Queens District RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh says the man's death is not considered suspicious.

"Just from taking statements, reviewing video and talking to witnesses that were at the scene, it appears that an inexperienced swimmer ventured into the swimming pool and made his way to the deep end, where he struggled in the deep end and went underwater and wasn't able to resurface," said Eveleigh.

Island EMS and the North River Fire Department were on the scene when police arrived, but weren't able to resuscitate the man.

Lijean Tsai, the general manager of the Dutch Inn in Cornwall, says members of her staff tried to help revive the man who got into difficulties at the hotel's pool. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Eveleigh said the friend who was swimming with the man tried to pull him out of the water but couldn't. Both men were inexperienced swimmers, the officer said.

"The other friend saw that he was in distress, jumped into the pool and tried to help his friend but was unsuccessful," Eveleigh said.

In a statement, the coroner's office said it is supporting the RCMP's investigation and is still working to confirm the cause of death.

'Offering sympathies and support'

Lijean Tsai, the general manager of the Dutch Inn, said staff tried to help rescue the man when his friend ran to them for help after calling 911.

She said her staff members have not been able to return to work yet, because they were so traumatized by the tragedy.

"We're really sorry about what happened," she said. "Our hearts are deeply with them."

Dr. Greg Keefe, interim president at UPEI, says the university was greatly saddened to the learn of the passing of one of their students in a tragic accident. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

Dr. Greg Keefe, UPEI's interim president, said the campus community was greatly saddened to the learn of the passing of one of their students.

"The university has been in touch with the family, offering sympathies and support," Keefe said in a statement.

"The student's family has asked for privacy; therefore, to respect their wishes, the university is unable to comment further. UPEI extends its deepest condolences to the student's family and friends."

Eveleigh said it's important to be cautious around the water, especially if somebody is not an experienced swimmer.

"If you are not an experienced swimmer, we would just hope that you would stay to the shallow end of the pools and perhaps get trained swimming instruction before you venture into deeper water."