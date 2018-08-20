Quebec man drowns off P.E.I. beach

A 43-year-man from Quebec died Friday while swimming off Cavendish Beach on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

RCMP say the man had been swimming alone. The report came in at 11:40 a.m.

Parks Canada issued a warning about dangerous surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park early Friday afternoon, and a separate warning was issued Sunday.

Rip current watch

P.E.I.'s North Shore is susceptible to rip currents when the surf is high.

Rip currents happen when waves push large volumes of water on shore, and the water rushes back out to sea in narrow channels. These currents are too powerful to swim against.

People caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the shore until they are out of it, and then make their way back to the beach.

More P.E.I. news