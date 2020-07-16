Drop-in service for COVID-19 testing on P.E.I. expanding

P.E.I. has expanded no-appointment testing to any Islander with symptoms of COVID-19.

The first site was opened in Charlottetown Aug. 25, but was for essential workers only. Any Islanders with symptoms of COVID-19 can use the drop-in sites to get tested on a first-come, first-served basis. Testing will be prioritized for children and essential workers who require frequent testing.

New locations have been established, with hours set so that there will be testing available somewhere on the Island every day. The clinics will be open starting Wednesday.

Community Hospital, O'Leary: Mondays 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

20 Dickie Road, Borden-Carleton: Mondays and Wednesday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Saturdays 8-11 a.m.

Montague Health Centre parking lot, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Slemon Park: Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eastlink Centre parking lot, Charlottetown: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 1-4 p.m.

Scheduled testing is also available in Summerside at Slemon Park and Charlottetown at the Eastlink Centre but referrals and appointments are required.

The province is in the process of opening a new testing clinic in Charlottetown at the former government garage on Park Street. When that opens the Eastlink Centre location will close.

Scheduled versus drop-in service, as well as the hours of operation, will be evaluated over the next few weeks to see if changes are necessary.

More from CBC P.E.I.