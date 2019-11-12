Driver's licence fees are being reinstated on P.E.I. effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The fees were scrapped earlier this year to offset the one cent rise in gas tax that came into effect in April.

A five-year licence will cost $113 when the changes come into effect.

"I know some Islanders will be disappointed when they don't get a free driver's licence, but I'm determined to face climate challenges head on," said Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers.

"We have put a dent in transportation emissions. We have made it safer for Islanders to bike and walk in our communities. Creating a new active transportation fund is just one more step in supporting more sustainable transportation in our province."

The new $5-million active transportation fund will help build new walking and bike paths, widen paved shoulders and better connect existing walking and cycling trails.

Registration fees will also increase for gas-powered vehicles, however registering hybrids will be half the price and electric vehicle registration will continue to be free.

Myers said the province will compile a list of projects through a combination of public and partner feedback, with priority projects beginning during the 2020 construction season.

