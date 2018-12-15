Voluntary IDs, as well as driver's licences, become free on P.E.I. Jan. 1

As of Jan. 1, Islanders will be able to renew their driver's licences for free.

And those who don't drive will be able to get a free government-issued voluntary ID.

Graham Miner, P.E.I.'s director of highway safety, says the voluntary IDs will make life easier for people who don't drive, but require an ID.

Without proper identification, it's very difficult as a citizen in a province or in a country to participate within all parts of that society. — Graham Miner

"Without proper identification, it's very difficult as a citizen in a province or in a country to participate within all parts of that society," Miner said.

"Whether it's applying for government programs, the cashing of cheques, getting identification just to go on a plane to go on a domestic flight, to open a bank account, maybe to get a cellphone account or a contract or anything related to that."

Previously, voluntary IDs would cost $50.

Reduction in registration fees

Last month, the provincial government announced incentives to offset the new gas tax, including free driver's licences and a 20 per cent reduction in registration fees. The reduction in annual registration fees was to take effect in April, but Miner said that has been moved up to Jan. 1.

Registration for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles will be free. Non plug-in hybrid vehicle owners will pay 50 per cent less.

As well, driver's licences will now have to be renewed every five years, instead of every three years.

More P.E.I. news