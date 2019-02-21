6 drivers charged with passing school buses in Charlottetown so far in 2019

Six drivers have been charged this year with passing a school bus when the lights were flashing in Charlottetown, according to city police.

Four drivers were charged in January and two so far in February.

Police believe increased public awareness and education as well as a zero-tolerance policy are the main reasons why more drivers are being caught.

Charlottetown Deputy Chief Sean Coombs says more members of the public, as well as school bus drivers, are calling in violations.

"We've been working with the school board and the school bus drivers giving them some information on what we're looking for to have the evidence," he said.

Need licence plate number

"Usually what we're looking for from the school bus driver, or any driver on the road that witnesses it, is a licence plate and they would also have to be willing to give a statement and go to court."

Fines range from $1,000 to $5,000 and 12 demerit points, which results in a three-month driving suspension.

Police said they will continue to patrol school areas for the remainder of the school year and enforce the zero-tolerance policy.

"If we have the evidence to lay the highway traffic charge we're laying it on every instance," Coombs said. "That's why our numbers are up."

