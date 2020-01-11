Skip to Main Content
RCMP charge another driver with speeding excessively on P.E.I.
PEI·New

RCMP charge another driver with speeding excessively on P.E.I.

Another driver on Prince Edward Island has been charged with excessive speeding, RCMP said in a media release on Tuesday.

This follows a series of incidents in recent weeks involving drivers travelling well over posted limits

CBC News ·
RCMP seized the vehicle they say was speeding excessively and the person's driver's licence is being sent for re-examination. (CBC)

Another driver on Prince Edward Island has been charged with excessive speeding, RCMP said in a media release on Tuesday.

The driver was caught by RCMP on Monday at about 9:20 p.m., travelling at 157 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on Route 2 in Bloomfield, P.E.I., according to police.

Police said the driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding 60 km/hr or more over the posted limit.

The vehicle has been seized and the person's driver's licence is being sent for re-examination.

This follows a series of incidents involving P.E.I. drivers travelling at excessive speeds, prompting RCMP collision experts to call the recent trend on P.E.I. roads, frightening.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News