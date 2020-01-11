RCMP charge another driver with speeding excessively on P.E.I.

Another driver on Prince Edward Island has been charged with excessive speeding, RCMP said in a media release on Tuesday.

The driver was caught by RCMP on Monday at about 9:20 p.m., travelling at 157 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on Route 2 in Bloomfield, P.E.I., according to police.

Police said the driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding 60 km/hr or more over the posted limit.

The vehicle has been seized and the person's driver's licence is being sent for re-examination.

This follows a series of incidents involving P.E.I. drivers travelling at excessive speeds, prompting RCMP collision experts to call the recent trend on P.E.I. roads, frightening.

More from CBC P.E.I.